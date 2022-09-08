bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 6.4%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.30. 37,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,869,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,805 shares of company stock worth $213,636 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 573,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

