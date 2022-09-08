Bogged Finance Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bogged Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000505 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Bogged Finance Profile

BOG is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

