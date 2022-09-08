BOMB (BOMB) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $184,031.11 and approximately $135,041.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,355.80 or 0.99790362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00024632 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,087 coins and its circulating supply is 890,299 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

