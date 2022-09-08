BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 320.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.