Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BRC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.76. 174,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,577. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 295.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brady by 140.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

