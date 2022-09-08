Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after buying an additional 155,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,052,169. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $137.74. 63,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

