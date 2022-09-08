Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

