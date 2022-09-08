Brant Point Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 0.9% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 24.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 457,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Waste Connections by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Waste Connections by 62.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.27. 27,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,573. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.