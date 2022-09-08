Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,337 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Concentrix worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,969.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.97. 810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.10. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $120.42 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.