BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 4.4%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 6,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.
BRC Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.