BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 4.4%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 6,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

