BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Down 0.6%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.05. 372,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 611,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.
