BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Down 0.6%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.05. 372,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 611,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,749,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

