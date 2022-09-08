Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $277.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

