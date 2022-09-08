Brighton Jones LLC Buys 316 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after buying an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

