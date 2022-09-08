Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

