Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.23.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

