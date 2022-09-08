Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

