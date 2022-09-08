Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

