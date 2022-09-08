Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.