Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $80,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $506.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.37 and its 200-day moving average is $553.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

