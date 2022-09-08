Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $110.86

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

