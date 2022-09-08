Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) PT at $50.33

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 478.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 65,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 33.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 84,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.93. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

