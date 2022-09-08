Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target at $13.29

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

VYGVF has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial lowered Voyager Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Voyager Digital Stock Performance

VYGVF stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

