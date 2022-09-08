Brokers Issue Forecasts for Profound Medical Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

