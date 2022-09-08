Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,212 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.32. 83,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,625,183. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

