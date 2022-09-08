Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 121,249 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,249 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $250,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Shares of DG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $246.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,216. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.13 and a 200-day moving average of $234.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

