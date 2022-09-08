Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,355,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.15% of NIKE worth $316,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.