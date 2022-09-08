Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $210.30 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Sherwin-Williams worth $210,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,666. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.16 and its 200-day moving average is $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

