Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $45.50 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $365.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.95 and its 200 day moving average is $362.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

