Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $158.88 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,878,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.94% of Pool at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pool by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Pool by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.38. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

