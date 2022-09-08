Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.