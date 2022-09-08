BSClaunch (BSL) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $13,883.01 and approximately $4,677.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,840.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.
BSClaunch Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
Receive News & Updates for BSClaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSClaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.