Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Shares Down 4.9%

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.27. 5,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Burford Capital Stock Down 2.1 %
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
