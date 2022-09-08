Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 234,300 shares.The stock last traded at $8.27 and had previously closed at $8.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,029 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,977,000 after acquiring an additional 798,779 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 76.8% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 315,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 136,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.