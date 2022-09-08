Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,852. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $314.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

