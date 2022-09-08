Busy DAO (BUSY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $154,783.28

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Busy DAO has a market cap of $154,783.28 and approximately $42,496.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Busy DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Busy DAO (CRYPTO:BUSY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

