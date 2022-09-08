ByteNext 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,153.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $273,168.64 and approximately $14,153.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.96 or 0.01102334 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00864574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017052 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022053 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000316 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
