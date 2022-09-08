ByteNext 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,153.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $273,168.64 and approximately $14,153.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

