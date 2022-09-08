Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading Up 7.6%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 3,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 91,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 85,120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 337.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 75,278 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 61,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

