Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

