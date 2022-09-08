Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.
Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.
In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
