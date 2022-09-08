Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $79.69 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $79,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Up 3.2 %

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.48 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.