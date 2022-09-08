Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $210.87 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

