Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223,380 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $225,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $244.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.89. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.