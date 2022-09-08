Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,778 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 237,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,481 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 36,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $297.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

