Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Seagen accounts for about 0.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.48% of Seagen worth $127,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Seagen by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,397,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after buying an additional 440,891 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $61,840,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $58,011,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.43.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

