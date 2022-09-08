Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 22,683 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.34% of Incyte worth $59,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 96.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

