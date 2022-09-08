Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 58,758 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,758 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.82 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

