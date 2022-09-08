Carbon Market Cap Reaches $739,186.07 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $739,186.07 and approximately $32,105.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,310.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.02 or 0.09026119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00872029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,985,156 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

