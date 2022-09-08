CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMAX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Price Performance

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. CareMax has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $542.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.72.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

