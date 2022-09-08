CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,457 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.95% of CarMax worth $147,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 4.0 %

KMX opened at $88.52 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

