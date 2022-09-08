Carry Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Carry has a market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00051894 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Coin Trading

