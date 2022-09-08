Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $83,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.